Richmonder trying to get out of Africa after Omicron makes travel tricky

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scott Kennedy is trying to get out of South Africa after a one-two whammy.

“I’m just looking forward to coming home. This 10-day business trip has turned into what may be 30 days,” said Scott Kennedy, Waiting to Depart South Africa.

The Richmonder traveled to South Africa in early November for a 10-day work trip. In the end, his COVID-19 test to return back to the United States was positive. Kennedy doesn’t know if he contracted the Omicron variant, but he says he’s been fully vaccinated since May.

“When I woke up Friday morning when the new variant had hit the world if you will, everything seemed normal, governments hadn’t quite started their knee-jerk reactions to everything. That happened later in the afternoon here,” said Kennedy.

He had to quarantine for two weeks in South Africa and then he was cleared to fly back home. That was last Friday when the world reacted to Omicron, and his flight out of Africa was canceled.

“Since then I’ve been getting tested regularly, just with my concern of coming home, and so I was surprised when I had all my paperwork, I was at the airport, Cape Town to fly home, and that flight was canceled. It’s kind of shocking actually,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy says he had mild symptoms in Africa, some congestion for a few days, but he wonders what it could have been like if he wasn’t vaccinated.

“Ultimately you need to be vaccinated. I firmly believe that had I not been vaccinated, that I would have had a much more negative experience here. I can’t wait to get home so I can get my booster shot as well,” said Kennedy.

He’s now scheduled to fly out of South Africa Thursday to Atlanta and then back here to Richmond. Once back home, Kennedy will self-quarantine for 10 days.

