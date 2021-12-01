Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office addresses vehicle break-ins

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that it has received multiple reports of an individual attempting to gain entry into vehicles in the area of Senedo Rd. in Edinburg.

To help avoid this, the sheriff’s office advises that when possible, park in well-lit areas and close to building entrances. Make sure you always lock your vehicle upon exiting.

If you have a garage at your residence, the sheriff’s office says to park your car inside and keep the garage door shut.

Make sure that home security cameras are functioning and facing in the direction of where your vehicle is parked. Be sure to report any suspicious activity as well.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, contact the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 459-6100.

