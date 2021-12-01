Some of the best gifts for any weather fanatic

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz is sharing her favorite weather themed holiday gifts. If you know of that fellow weather geek, or someone who loves storms or snow, you might want to check these out.

Artistic print from artist Jay Bingham (Aubrey Urbanowicz)

Artist Jay Bigham creates phenomenal original canvas art of storms, tornadoes, sunsets and more. It’s a creative take on a chaotic sky. If the original canvas is a little too expensive, check out the paper prints. The price is in Canadian dollars so it’s going to be a little less when you convert to the U.S. dollar.

A Galileo thermometer (Matthew Cappucci)

An elegant and decorative take on a traditional thermometer. It’s also completely functional. Of course this is named after the Italian scientist, Galileo. His invention measured temperature differences based on density. You can find these is a variety of shops or they are available on Amazon.

Storm Glass (Aubrey Urbanowicz)

The storm glass is a decorative supposedly “forecasting” tool, but don’t worry we don’t use these to forecast. It’s a special liquid in a decorative glass and there are may styles to choose from. It’s said that the state of the crystals can depict the weather. As I’m writing this it’s currently 32° outside with a few flurries moving in overnight. According the storm glass, the crystals at the top mean thunderstorms. So I wouldn’t call it accurate but it is pretty and an interesting concept. A quick search online and you can find multiple places to purchase.

Weather Stations

Which weather station is best? This is a question I get asked frequently. What’s important is proper thermometer placement. You want the thermometer 4-6′ above the ground, in the shade, and not on your home. If it’s too close to a building the thermometer will read too warm. It should be properly covered from rain or snow also.

Back to the weather stations. There’s a variety of different weather stations out there. One of the best but also expensive weather stations is the Weather Flow Tempest Weather Station.

One that I typically recommend is the Acurite 5-in-1. On the Acurite website they have a variety of stations for various prices. This is the one that I have and I think it works great.

Etsy is also a great place to find unique weather gifts. You don’t even have to be looking for anything specific. In the search bar just search ‘weather gift’ and see what comes up!

If you’re looking for that great photo gift, check out this site. Peter Forister is a Virginia storm chaser and photographer. Many of his photos are local also. You can order directly through his website. In fact we’ve shown some of his amazing photos on WHSV!

Weather Photos (Peter Forister | Peter Forister)

Personally I think this is one of the most decorate weather instruments. As the rain fills the gauge, the red ball rises to indicate the precipitation. Thomas Jefferson was an avid weather observer. While he didn’t invent this instrument, it’s said that it is inspired by him.

Here’s a site with everything weather related that you would ever want to wear. From shirts, and socks, to ties, coffee mugs and more.

Mine came with a Bear stamp of approval!

LOVE these!!! They are comfy pic.twitter.com/YnnXcHZdNn — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) September 25, 2020

Safety first when it comes to weather. While we don’t have severe weather as frequently as some other areas of the country, we do have severe weather. Weather radios work on a radio frequency and are not dependant on cell towers, which can fail during storms. In fact during the wildfires in California weather radios were incredibly useful for wildfire alerts and evacuations. Not only are these more reliable than cell phone alerts, but these also will work if you get a poor cell signal at your home, and you need a way to receive important, life saving weather alerts.

Waterfalls and Weather

Local photographer Larry Brown has a book packed with beautiful waterfall photos from the Shenandoah National Park. Larry also produces a calendar with stunning local photos each year but the cutoff date to order has already passed. You might want to bookmark this site for future reference.

𝗚𝘂𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝗵𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗮𝗵 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗸

I am pleased to finally announce that my book is now available online. It can be purchased at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and eBay to name a notable few.#ShenandoahNationalPark#VirginiaOutdoors pic.twitter.com/K8kC2ckeoY — Larry W. Brown (@larrywbrown) October 27, 2020

