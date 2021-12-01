Advertisement

State panel makes recommendations for school improvements

(WDBJ)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A group of Virginia lawmakers focused on outdated and inadequate school buildings Wednesday, offering up recommendations to the General Assembly.

The Commission on School Construction and Modernization approved several recommendations they hope will free up more money for construction.

One would create a grant program with a dedicated funding stream for school divisions that have difficulty financing improvements.

“We’ve got a huge problem,” said Del. Shelly Simonds (D-Newport News). “And there are going to have to be many many different solutions.

“We’ve got to look under every rock, every stone, every seat cushion for money to help these schools renovate and upgrade their facilities,” added Del. Jeff Bourne (D-Richmond).

Members of the General Assembly will take up the commission’s recommendations when lawmakers return to Richmond in mid-January.

