Staunton announces citywide burn ban

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Deputy Fire Marshal Perry Weller advises effective from December 2, 2021 at 5am until December 3, 2021 at 6 p.m., a citywide burn ban is in effect due to a Fire Weather Watch.

This means no open-air burning is allowed, including fires in fire pits or campfires or cooking fires. These conditions could lead to significant increases in outdoor fire spread.

Fire Weather Watch remains in effect from Thursday evening through Friday afternoon for along and east of higher elevations between The Allegheny front and Interstate 81.

Weller says windspeed from West to northwest is expected to be 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. Relative humidity has the potential to be as low as around 25.

The combination of dry conditions, low humidity, and strong gusty winds may result in favorable conditions for the rapid spread of fires. Fuel moisture could possibly be dropping to around 8 percent, Weller adds.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. The Fire Marshal urges residents to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes and matches.

Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly. The Fire Marshal’s Office will monitor current weather conditions and determine when the ban will be lifted earlier than December 3, 2021 at 6 p.m.

