Advertisement

Wintergreen Resort under new ownership

Wintergreen Resort (FILE)
Wintergreen Resort (FILE)(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Wintergreen Resort is now under new ownership, just in time for ski season.

“I think the easiest way to put it is Wintergreen Resort was purchased by Wintergreen Resort,” Pacific Group Resorts East Coast Resorts’ Lori Zaloga said.

They have been running the resort since 2015.

“Basically, we purchased everything else,” she said. “The real estate, the lifts, the snow-making system. So now we are the sole owner and operator of Wintergreen Resort.”

The purchase was finalized in October, and Zaloga says you shouldn’t see any changes when heading up the mountain this year.

“Nothing has changed,” she said. “We don’t plan on any staffing changes, policy changes. Everything will be status quo as we head into the winter season.”

As far as when you can hit the slopes this winter, the wait is almost over.

“We’ve already begun making snow as of Friday, November 26th. So we’re looking to get the slopes open tentatively on December 11th, which is a Saturday,” Zaloga said.

This year when you head up the slopes, there will be some changes to the COVID-19 protocols that were in place last winter.

“If anything, there are less restrictions than last year,” she said. “We are just asking all of our guests to follow our guidelines and to have a great time.”

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A large amount of firefighters are responding to a reported fire in the area of the Packaging...
Machinery fire spread through Harrisonburg industrial building
Ian was last seen wearing a black Baltimore Ravens hoodie, a hat, a necklace like in the photo,...
Timberville boy found safe
(WHSV)
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates report of abduction and sexual assault
Wanted Staunton man arrested after vehicle pursuit
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school

Latest News

Grand jury clears officer who shot Pharrell Williams’ cousin
Scott Kennedy had to quarantine for two weeks in South Africa and then he was cleared to fly...
Richmonder trying to get out of Africa after Omicron makes travel tricky
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office addresses vehicle break-ins
Khaleesi Cuthriell Memorial
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office establishes Khaleesi Cuthriell memorial