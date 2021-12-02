Advertisement

Augusta Co. Sheriff’s office seeks assistance in finding runaway juvenile

Anyone with information about this runaway juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540- 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
Runaway Juvenile from Staunton area.
Runaway Juvenile from Staunton area.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile from the Staunton area. 15-year-old Tristian Mac Cornelius was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at approximately 9:30 PM.

He is a white male, approximately 5′10″ 150lbs, and is described as having brown hair and hazel eyes. According to the ACSO, he was last seen wearing sweat pants and a hoodie.

