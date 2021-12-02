Advertisement

Brent Berry Family Food Drive to commence

Bridgewater Foods has pre-made $10 food bags you can purchase and drop off when you leave.
Bridgewater Foods has pre-made $10 food bags you can purchase and drop off when you leave.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Brent Berry Food Drive is back just in time for the holidays to feed families in need. The drive is from December 8 through January 5.

On Thursday, January 6, all items donated will be delivered to the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg/Rockingham County.

Food will be collected from 9 a.m. -9 p.m. every day, rain or shine, snow or ice.

Helpers this year include the Broadway FFA, the Broadway Police Department, and a host of community volunteers.

Main collection locations this year are:

  • Bridgewater Foods, Bridgewater
  • Walmart – Timberville

Additional drop off locations include:

  • Broadway Police Department
  • Grottoes Police Department
  • Harrisonburg Police Department
  • Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office
  • Schewels, Harrisonburg
  • All United Bank locations in Harrisonburg/Rockingham Co.

Items needed include:

  • Nonperishable foods (long shelf life)
  • Personal hygiene items
  • Baby care items
  • Diapers
  • Blankets

Bridgewater Foods even has pre-made $10 food bags you can purchase and drop off when you leave.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large amount of firefighters are responding to a reported fire in the area of the Packaging...
Machinery fire spread through Harrisonburg industrial building
(WHSV)
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates report of abduction and sexual assault
Wildfire danger
Strong winds and high fire danger for the end of the week
Construction on Waynesboro Marketplace has begun at the site of Ladd Elementary.
Waynesboro Marketplace construction on schedule and slated to open by summer
Khaleesi Cuthriell Memorial
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office establishes Khaleesi Cuthriell memorial

Latest News

Elections officials and representatives from both parties in Virginia Beach are expected to...
Virginia House control in balance as vote recount begins
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Unvaccinated Germans to be excluded from nonessential stores and venues amid COVID surge
Germany is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has also made its...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,472 Thursday