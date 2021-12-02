Brent Berry Family Food Drive to commence
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Brent Berry Food Drive is back just in time for the holidays to feed families in need. The drive is from December 8 through January 5.
On Thursday, January 6, all items donated will be delivered to the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg/Rockingham County.
Food will be collected from 9 a.m. -9 p.m. every day, rain or shine, snow or ice.
Helpers this year include the Broadway FFA, the Broadway Police Department, and a host of community volunteers.
Main collection locations this year are:
- Bridgewater Foods, Bridgewater
- Walmart – Timberville
Additional drop off locations include:
- Broadway Police Department
- Grottoes Police Department
- Harrisonburg Police Department
- Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office
- Schewels, Harrisonburg
- All United Bank locations in Harrisonburg/Rockingham Co.
Items needed include:
- Nonperishable foods (long shelf life)
- Personal hygiene items
- Baby care items
- Diapers
- Blankets
Bridgewater Foods even has pre-made $10 food bags you can purchase and drop off when you leave.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.