Brent Berry Family Food Drive to commence

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Brent Berry Food Drive is back just in time for the holidays to feed families in need. The drive is from December 8 through January 5.

On Thursday, January 6, all items donated will be delivered to the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg/Rockingham County.

Food will be collected from 9 a.m. -9 p.m. every day, rain or shine, snow or ice.

Helpers this year include the Broadway FFA, the Broadway Police Department, and a host of community volunteers.

Main collection locations this year are:

Bridgewater Foods, Bridgewater

Walmart – Timberville

Additional drop off locations include:

Broadway Police Department

Grottoes Police Department

Harrisonburg Police Department

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office

Schewels, Harrisonburg

All United Bank locations in Harrisonburg/Rockingham Co.

Items needed include:

Nonperishable foods (long shelf life)

Personal hygiene items

Baby care items

Diapers

Blankets

Bridgewater Foods even has pre-made $10 food bags you can purchase and drop off when you leave.

