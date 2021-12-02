Advertisement

Dry November not enough to resume drought

Same areas to the southeast of us have entered minor drought conditions.
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(WHSV) - It was a very dry November, but not dry enough to bring us back to drought conditions. The latest Drought Monitor that came out today shows more of drought to south and east of us.

November was notably dry in our area as Dale Enterprise recorded only 1.81 inches of rain for the month of November. This was below what we see on average in November but less than an inch below it. The record driest November at Dale Enterprise is only a trace of rainfall. Dale Enterprise had the 57th driest November since 1883, so not alarming.

Staunton only recorded 1.08 inches of rain which is less than half the average rainfall for November. This November was the 21st driest in Staunton, still not near the record of 0.19 inches of rain set back in 1922.

Back in July, some of our area entered a moderate drought as rainfall stayed well below average. The drought busted in the late summer and early fall with above average precipitation especially in August and September.

This year as a whole, most of our area is 1-3 inches below average for rainfall as we flip the calendar to December. If we were to see more dry weather like November consistently through this winter, the drought will return. We have a La Niña this winter which usually indicates a drier season for the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

