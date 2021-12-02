Gov. Northam announces poultry processor to establish first East Coast operation in Winchester

Advertisement

TFC Poultry has experienced increased demand for its products due to increased domestic demand for dark meat.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday that TFC Poultry LLC, a poultry producer, will invest $31.5 million to establish its second U.S. production facility in Winchester.

The company will occupy the former Sunshine’s Pride Dairy facility, where it will specialize in deboning turkey thigh meat for sale to food manufacturers. TFC Poultry will also purchase more than 100 million pounds of Virginia-grown turkey over the next four years.

Virginia successfully competed with West Virginia for the project, which will create 111 new jobs.

“Virginia’s strong agriculture sector continues to play a critical role in the success of our booming economy,” said Governor Northam. “We are pleased the company has chosen to establish its first East Coast facility right here in Virginia, and we look forward to all of its success in the future.”

TFC Poultry was founded in 2008 by brothers Darrin and Trent Froemming, after they purchased and remodeled a local shuttered poultry plant in Ashby, Minnesota.

The company uses specialized proprietary technology, along with x-ray and metal detection, for the safe and efficient deboning of turkey thighs, according to a release from the governor’s office.

As the only third-party operation of its kind in the U.S., TFC Poultry says it has experienced increased demand for its products due to increased domestic demand for dark meat.

“The City of Winchester is proud to have been chosen for the site of TFC Poultry’s expansion project,” said Mayor John David Smith. “The Winchester community and TFC are truly a perfect match, and we are excited to be a part of the Froemming family’s future.”

To read the full release, click here.

