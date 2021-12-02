Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Margo Fox

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Margo Fox is a standout senior at East Rockingham High School.

Fox is a four-sport athlete for the Eagles and a state champion in two of those sports. A typical day for Fox features quite the schedule.

“Right after school, I head to track practice. After track practice, I eat and do homework before going to diving practice. Then I go home and get ready for the next day,” explained Fox.

This past fall, Fox helped lead the Eagles to the Class 2 State Semifinals on the volleyball court.

“She is one of the core leaders, one of the locker room leaders. She’s a very passionate player so it’s easy to get behind her,” said volleyball coach Jonathan Williams.

Fox is also a leader in the classroom, where she plans to pursue exercise science and become an athletic trainer.

“I like learning about the body and its structure. I want to use this knowledge to help people,” said Fox.

According to her science teacher Lee Stover, Fox brings a tireless work ethic to every class.

“Her work ethic is amazing. She manages countless activities and has an incredible desire to be successful. She’s a true student-athlete.”

This winter, Fox is balancing indoor track, diving, and travel volleyball. She is currently exploring opportunities to continue her athletic career at the college level.

When she graduates in the spring, Fox will be leaving a legacy of academic and athletic excellence at East Rockingham High School.

“Margo is the epitome of a high school athlete. She’s a poster child for us with her success in a variety of sports. She will leave East Rockingham as one of the most decorated athletes we’ve ever had... it’s been fun to watch,” said Athletic Director Eric Phillips.

The local community will continue to follow Fox as she serves as a role model on and off the playing field in her final year at East Rockingham High School.

