Richmond joins four other areas of Virginia implementing new Marcus Alert policy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond is taking new protocols to better respond to emergencies where people may be experiencing a mental health crisis. It’s called The Marcus Alert.

Richmond is one of five regions in Virginia, debuting a soft rollout of new measures that began Wednesday. The goal is to have the entire state on board in the coming years.

Who could forget the deadly police encounter back in 2018 when 24-year-old Marcus-David Peters suffered a mental health crisis. He ran onto the interstate without any clothes. An officer shot and killed him as Peters approached.

“Behavioral health emergencies - these are real. They’re frequent. They happen. They happen to anybody,” said Lisa Jobe-Shields of Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

It’s why Wednesday marked a new day for Richmond’s first responders. Now, when a call comes into 911, dispatchers are trained to look out for some things.

“We’re asking a series of questions. Based upon the answers to those questions, we are triaging those calls,” said Richmond Department of Emergency Communications Director Stephen Willoughby.

A trained expert will get involved if the situation seems to involve someone suffering from a mental health situation.

“Before, all we had was police. If [a] ‘I’m suffering a mental health crisis’ [call came in], we would send the police. Now, we have this additional tool,” Willoughby said.

Willoughby says that the expert will either talk the situation through by phone or show up to the scene with a police officer, but the mental health expert would take the lead. Officials say this new way of thinking involves collaboration.

“Making sure everybody has a common language they can use, and everyone knows what the expectations are or who’s in the lead,” Jobe-Shields added.

The goal is to keep those suffering a behavioral health episode out of jail.

“We really need that 24/7 coverage at the end of the day,” she said.

If you or a loved one is being treated for mental health, and you want Richmond Police to know that in the event you ever need to call 911, first responders and 911 will only have the information if the individual provides it through the emergencyprofile.org website, and only if they call 911 from the mobile phone number listed. The same can apply if you want officers to know about a health condition or even who your emergency contact is.

For more information about the emergency health profile, click here. For more information about Marcus Alert, click here.

