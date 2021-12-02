Advertisement

Sen. Kaine on Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health

Sen. Tim Kaine (FILE)
Sen. Tim Kaine (FILE)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Senator Tim Kaine says he has been a strong supporter of upholding Roe vs. Wade.

Dobbs versus Jackson Women’s Health Organization was brought to the Supreme Court after a Mississippi law created in 2018 was challenged.

Currently, federal law allows for an abortion up to 23 weeks. The Mississippi law would ban abortion after 15 weeks.

The Supreme Court is deciding whether the state law is legal, essentially deciding if it will uphold Roe vs. Wade. If Roe vs. Wade is struck down, states could be left to pass their own laws on abortion rights.

“This will be the most closely watched case, I imagine, of the Supreme Court session. If the Court were to throw out Roe vs. Wade and allow states to use the criminal law to go after women and doctors, some states will do that. I don’t think Virginia will, particularly with a Democratic senate,” Kaine said.

It will likely be months until a decision is made by the Supreme Court.

