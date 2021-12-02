Advertisement

Shenandoah County Fire Marshal’s Office: Suspect in custody for 2019 arson

(WRDW)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Fire Marshal’s Office obtained arrest warrants Sunday, November 28, 2021 for 27-year-old Andrew Paul Tupin of Round Hill, VA from the March 12, 2019 arson fire located at 3475 N. Main St., Toms Brook, VA.

Virginia State Police took Tupin into custody at approximately 10:50 a.m. Monday in Leesburg.

He was arrested for three felony counts of arson of an occupied dwelling, three felony counts of attempted first degree murder, three felony counts of attempted second degree murder and two felony counts of property damage.

The fire involved a two-story dwelling occupied by four individuals, including a juvenile. The Fire Marshal’s Office says at the time of the fire, three tenants were located inside the residence asleep on the second floor. All three occupants were able to escape.

The residence had major fire and smoke damage throughout, and had to be demolished and replaced with a new home.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Assistant Fire Marshal Joe Loving at (540) 459-3503.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large amount of firefighters are responding to a reported fire in the area of the Packaging...
Machinery fire spread through Harrisonburg industrial building
(WHSV)
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates report of abduction and sexual assault
Wildfire danger
Strong winds and high fire danger for the end of the week
Construction on Waynesboro Marketplace has begun at the site of Ladd Elementary.
Waynesboro Marketplace construction on schedule and slated to open by summer
Ian was last seen wearing a black Baltimore Ravens hoodie, a hat, a necklace like in the photo,...
Timberville boy found safe

Latest News

Runaway Juvenile from Staunton area.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s office seeks assistance in finding runaway juvenile
Birthdays and Anniversaries 12/2/2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries 12/2/2021
Dayside Weather Forecast 12/2/2021
Dayside Weather Forecast 12/2/2021
Overnight Forecast 12-1-21
Overnight Forecast 12-1-21