Shenandoah County Fire Marshal’s Office: Suspect in custody for 2019 arson

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Fire Marshal’s Office obtained arrest warrants Sunday, November 28, 2021 for 27-year-old Andrew Paul Tupin of Round Hill, VA from the March 12, 2019 arson fire located at 3475 N. Main St., Toms Brook, VA.

Virginia State Police took Tupin into custody at approximately 10:50 a.m. Monday in Leesburg.

He was arrested for three felony counts of arson of an occupied dwelling, three felony counts of attempted first degree murder, three felony counts of attempted second degree murder and two felony counts of property damage.

The fire involved a two-story dwelling occupied by four individuals, including a juvenile. The Fire Marshal’s Office says at the time of the fire, three tenants were located inside the residence asleep on the second floor. All three occupants were able to escape.

The residence had major fire and smoke damage throughout, and had to be demolished and replaced with a new home.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Assistant Fire Marshal Joe Loving at (540) 459-3503.

