ShenGo transit system off to promising start

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The ShenGo bus system, the first-ever public transit system in Shenandoah County, has been operating since October and is exceeding early ridership expectations.

The bus system runs two buses each day. One on a northern route and one on a southern route.

ShenGo bus routes stretch from Strasburg to New Market and meet at the Woodstock Walmart every two hours where passengers can transfer between the two buses free of charge.

Over the last several years, Shenandoah County has partnered with Edinburg, Strasburg, Woodstock, New Market, Toms Brook, the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce, and the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission to get the transit system up and running.

The group worked with the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation to acquire grant funding to test the transit program over 18 months, and so far, so good as more and more people are using the buses.

“We have until the end of next year to see how it goes and we couldn’t be more excited for what our numbers have shown the last two months in operation, so we’re thrilled that we can meet a need that was unmet in the community,” said Sharon Baroncelli, president and CEO of the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce.

In October, ShenGo totaled 454 riders in its first month of operating. In November, that number went up to 540 riders.

Residents can ride ShenGo buses for just $1 and drivers are flexible giving residents the option to flag down buses as they pass if they’re in need of a ride.

Early feedback from residents has been overwhelmingly positive as the buses have given a much needed affordable transit option to residents.

“We’re hearing riders that are finally able to get out of their homes, they haven’t been able to since they’re no longer driving, don’t have a car,” Baroncelli said. “We’re seeing folks go to and from work utilizing the bus, We’re seeing medical appointments that are being kept.”

To put ShenGo’s early success in context, it has already seen monthly ridership numbers in-line with a similarly sized community transit system that has been operating for ten years.

Buses run Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. There are numerous stops in New Market, Edinburg, Woodstock, Toms Brook, and Strasburg.

You can learn more about ShenGo here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.