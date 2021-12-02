Slight increase in Va. COVID-19 cases, watching post-holiday cases

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Across the commonwealth, the Virginia Department of Health is seeing a slight increase in COVID-19 cases.

The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) did not see an increase in people coming to its clinics for post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 tests. Jordi Shelton, with the CSHD, said the health district will be monitoring cases over the next two weeks to see if Thanksgiving gatherings played a role in spikes.

“We’ve seen an ever so slight increase in our cases. It is not like what we were seeing this summer, but it is still an increase, so it’s going to be more important, especially as we’re getting closer to those winter holidays, that people are layering COVID-19 mitigation measures,” Shelton said.

Meanwhile, the CSHD is still seeing a slow and steady increase in people across the health district getting in line for their COVID-19 vaccine, especially younger children.

“We’ve seen a really miraculous turnout at our school-based clinics throughout the health district as well as the clinics we have on a regular basis, whether that be our larger clinics at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds or JMU Convocation Center, as well as at health departments.”

Shelton said in school clinics will be wrapping up right before students have their winter break.

More people are eligible for booster shots too. If you got a Johnson and Johnson shot, you are eligible for a booster two months after your single dose. If you got a Moderna or Pfizer shot, you are eligible for a booster six months after your two shots.

“With the holidays coming up, that extra boost is going to provide you with additional protection, so we’re encouraging folks who are eligible and have access to it, to go ahead and get their booster,” Shelton said.

The first confirmed case of the omicron variant was detected on Wednesday in California, but there are currently no known cases of the variant in Virginia or West Virginia.

As of Dec. 1, nearly 60% of the CSHD population has received one dose of a vaccine, and 53.7% of the population is fully vaccinated.

67% of adults have received one dose in the health district, and 62% of CSHD adults are fully vaccinated, as of Dec. 1.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.