VIDEO: Trooper helping motorist narrowly avoids crash in Idaho

By KBOI staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) - An Idaho State Trooper is lucky to have just minor injuries after a narrow escape Wednesday morning.

Dashcam video shows him leaping over a cement barrier to save himself from a crashing truck on Interstate 84.

The patrol said he had stopped to help a stranded driver of a Toyota car.

A driver slowed down while approached the patrol car, but the person behind him didn’t, which resulted in a chain-reaction crash.

The driver of the Toyota is also OK.

