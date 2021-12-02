Advertisement

Virginia House control in balance as vote recount begins

Elections officials and representatives from both parties in Virginia Beach are expected to...
Elections officials and representatives from both parties in Virginia Beach are expected to take part in the secondary counting of ballots that was requested by Democratic Del. Alex Askew. | Credit: WHSV(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — One of the two outstanding vote recounts that will settle whether Virginia Republicans have reclaimed the majority in the House of Delegates is set to get underway.

Elections officials and representatives from both parties in Virginia Beach are expected to take part in the secondary counting of ballots that was requested by Democratic Del. Alex Askew.

The freshman delegate currently represents the 85th House District. Askew and fellow Democratic Del. Martha Mugler of the 91st District requested recounts after certified results from the Nov. 2 election showed their GOP challengers ahead by razor-thin margins.

Republicans have said they are confident their candidates’ leads will hold and they will take office in January with a 52-seat majority.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large amount of firefighters are responding to a reported fire in the area of the Packaging...
Machinery fire spread through Harrisonburg industrial building
(WHSV)
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates report of abduction and sexual assault
Wildfire danger
Strong winds and high fire danger for the end of the week
Construction on Waynesboro Marketplace has begun at the site of Ladd Elementary.
Waynesboro Marketplace construction on schedule and slated to open by summer
Ian was last seen wearing a black Baltimore Ravens hoodie, a hat, a necklace like in the photo,...
Timberville boy found safe

Latest News

FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Unvaccinated Germans to be excluded from nonessential stores and venues amid COVID surge
Germany is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has also made its...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,472 Thursday
Shenandoah County Fire Marshal’s Office: Suspect in custody for 2019 arson