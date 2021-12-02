Advertisement

Virginia Tech fans edit Scott Stadium name on Google

Virginia Tech fans change UVA football stadium name to "Lane Stadium North" on Google
Virginia Tech fans change UVA football stadium name to "Lane Stadium North" on Google(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Tech fans are having some fun on the internet following Saturdays’ Commonwealth Clash 29-24 victory over the University of Virginia.

For a while, if you looked up “Scott Stadium” in Google, it would register as “Lane Stadium North.”

Lane Stadium is the home field for the Hokies in Blacksburg.

The same result would appear in Google Maps, giving people directions to UVA’s stadium renamed as “Lane Stadium North.”

“I actually Googled it myself to see if it was real and it turned up for me on Google Maps,” UVA student Jonathan Laredo said. “I thought it was funny, disrespectful, but it was funny.”

The Google listing has been changed back to Scott Stadium, but “Lane Stadium North” still pings in Google Maps.

Virginia Tech has won 17 out of the last 18 meetings against in-state rival UVA.

