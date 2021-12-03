Advertisement

Augusta Railroad Club has holiday display as it looks for permanent home

Part of Jerry Hendricks Christmas scene train display being featured in downtown Staunton...
Part of Jerry Hendricks Christmas scene train display being featured in downtown Staunton during Saturdays in December. He's president of the Augusta County Railroad Club.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:31 PM EST
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Railroad Club is getting all set up at a building in downtown Staunton right next to the R.R. Smith Center on New Street. It’s a temporary home for the holiday. They’re looking for a more permanent one.

“We’ve heard a lot of people say ‘Hey look, what’s happening? Where you at? Where you gonna be?’ We tell them, we say we have no home right now,” Jerry Hendricks said. He’s the President of the Augusta County Railroad Club.

It’s been a year since the club has been able to display trains for the public.

“When we were at the mall, we had over 4,000 square feet of model railroad,” Hendricks stated.

The club used to set up at the Staunton Mall but it closed last December, forcing the club to look for a new place to call home. Moving is something the members are used to.

“We have moved so many times. On average we move about every three years,” Hendricks said.

As a nonprofit, Hendricks says they don’t take in a lot of money.

“We been trying to do this for, like I said, 25-27 years to have our own place,” Hendricks said. “It’s been kind of hard on us.”

The Augusta County Railroad Club is actively looking to rent a place in Staunton or Waynesboro, maybe even buy one if they can afford it.

The train will be on display the first three Saturdays in December from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

