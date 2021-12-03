Burn ban extended for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Due to the continued forecasted wildfire threat for the next 24-72 hours, all open-air burning operations in Rockingham County and the City of Harrisonburg will continued to be suspended until Monday, December 6.

This ban will then be reviewed to determine if open air burning may resume, according to Harrisonburg and Rockingham fire chiefs.

An open-air burning ban means that any open flame action cannot be performed such as the burning of brush or debris, bonfires, and/or recreational fires.

Please use extreme caution when using grills or any other open-flame cooking devices during this time period.

If you have any questions about this ban, contact your locality representative.

