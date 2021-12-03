Central preparing to host King William in Class 2 state semifinal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Central is preparing to host King William in the VHSL Football Class 2 state semifinals.

The Falcons earned a spot in the semifinals after defeating Stuarts Draft, 21-6, last Friday in the Region 2B Championship. It marked Central’s first region title in program history and with the victory.

“I took a picture of the kids while we were practicing and I wanted to put it away because it was my first December practice in school as a coach, player, in any capacity,” said Central head coach Mike Yew, who’s in his 15th season leading the program. “So for me it’s been pretty cool, it’s been a great ride.”

Central’s next challenge is a tough one. The Falcons welcome Region 2A Champion King William to Woodstock for a 2 p.m. kickoff Saturday. The Cavaliers are led by star running back Demond Claiborne, a Wake Forest commit, who rushed for 1,562 yards and 27 touchdowns in just eight games during the regular season. Quarterback Jayveon Robinson is also a dynamic playmaker for King William’s high-powered offense.

“We know the running back is good. We know the quarterback is good,” said Central senior RB/LB Isaiah Dyer. “Just containing the skill players is going to be a key factor.”

Yew added: “It’s obviously a very good football team. They have a tremendous amount of speed. They got some size in some key spots as well but the running back is just dynamic and the quarterback is just about as good as he is...we gotta win the battle up front.”

The winner of Saturday’s game advances to the VHSL Class 2 state championship game.

