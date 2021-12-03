Christmas in Stanley happening this weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The community is invited to Christmas in Stanley this Saturday, December 3.

There will be a Large Vendor Show at the Stanley Fire Department from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Stanley Christmas Parade starts at 6 p.m.

The Stanley Fire Department will be selling apple butter from 2 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Folks can enjoy music by locals, the Page County High School Band and the Page County High School Choir along with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Ed Good Park.

Santa himself will be in attendance for the kids and to pass out free chocolate covered popcorn to all.

