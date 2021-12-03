Advertisement

Christmas in Stanley happening this weekend

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The community is invited to Christmas in Stanley this Saturday, December 3.

There will be a Large Vendor Show at the Stanley Fire Department from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Stanley Christmas Parade starts at 6 p.m.

The Stanley Fire Department will be selling apple butter from 2 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Folks can enjoy music by locals, the Page County High School Band and the Page County High School Choir along with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Ed Good Park.

Santa himself will be in attendance for the kids and to pass out free chocolate covered popcorn to all.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TFC Poultry has experienced increased demand for its products due to increased domestic demand...
Gov. Northam announces poultry processor to establish first East Coast operation in Winchester
Runaway Juvenile from Staunton area.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s office seeks assistance in finding runaway juvenile
Virginia Tech fans change UVA football stadium name to "Lane Stadium North" on Google
Virginia Tech fans edit Scott Stadium name on Google
Mendenhall guided the Cavaliers to the 2019 Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division...
Bronco Mendenhall to step down as Virginia football coach
Health experts in the two-state region are keeping an eye out for the new omicron strain of the...
Omicron hits U.S. and likely soon the Valley, state health experts say

Latest News

Virginia's House of Delegates, photo AP
Virginia GOP completes sweep of elections with House win
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office reports recent string of larcenies
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,598 Friday
Brown is facing other charges, including strangulation and grand larceny, according to MRRJ...
Suspects in Khaleesi case extradited to Virginia