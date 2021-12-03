Advertisement

FBI Richmond joins search for Spotsylvania woman missing since 2015

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The FBI branch in Richmond has joined the search for a 19-year-old Spotsylvania woman who has been missing for six years.

Katelin Michelle Akens was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015, when her mother, Lisa Sullivan, dropped her off at her stepdad’s house in the 200 block of Oak Crest Drive in Partlow.

He took her to the Franconia-Springfield Metro station to catch a train to Reagan International so she could fly back to Arizona, where she was living, and was getting ready to start cosmetology school. The mother says she got a text message saying Katelin had boarded the plane; it turns out, however, she never boarded the plane.

Akens is described as a white woman, has blue eyes, weighs 122 pounds, with blonde hair. She also has distinctive tattoos, specifically five butterflies on her arm and three stars on her right foot; and piercings in her belly button, nose and lip.

Anyone with information on Akens disappearance should call the FBI at 804-261-1044.

