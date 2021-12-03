HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 3 seed James Madison football team is preparing to host Southeastern Louisiana in the second round of the FCS Playoffs.

JMU Football Opponent Report - Southeastern Louisiana

2021 Record: 9-3 Overall

Head Coach: Frank Scelfo (4th Season - 25-18 Overall)

Player to Watch: Cole Kelley (Quarterback) - Leads FCS in passing yards (4,727) and passing touchdowns (42)

Last Meeting: Teams have never played

-Southeastern Louisiana leads the FCS in scoring at 47.2 points per game

-SLU defeated Florida A&M, 38-14, in the first round of the FCS Playoffs

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.