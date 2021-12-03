JMU responds in second half to win big over EMU

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A strong second half performance led the James Madison men’s basketball team to a 96-54 victory over local Division III opponent Eastern Mennonite Thursday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

JMU outscored EMU, 65-21, after halftime. The Royals led the Dukes, 33-31, after the first 20 minutes of play.

Takal Molson scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds while Vado Morse poured in 15 points for the Dukes and Alonzo Sule chipped in 12. Landon Swingler led EMU in scoring with nine points.

James Madison improves to 7-2 overall while EMU drops to 3-4. The Dukes return to action next Tuesday night (12/7) when they host Virginia for a 6:30 p.m. tip-off at the AUBC.

JMU women drop road game Thursday night

The James Madison women’s basketball team suffered a road loss at George Washington, 54-50, Thursday night. Kiki Jefferson scored 20 points and hauled in seven rebounds for JMU but the Dukes made just 2-of-15 three-point attempts (13.3%).

JMU falls to 3-4 overall. The Dukes are scheduled to visit North Carolina Sunday afternoon for a 2 p.m. tip-off.

