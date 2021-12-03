Moorefield man arrested following police pursuit and gunfire

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (WHSV) - The Moorefield Police Department took to Facebook to announce that 48-year-old Matthew Kline of Moorefield, led police in Rockingham County VA on a nearly 20-minute pursuit with speeds reaching 70 mph before crossing the state line, entering Hardy County.

Kline was wanted on a Felony Capias in Hardy County and was operating a stolen vehicle. Officials say Kline had previously made threats towards his estranged girlfriend and law enforcement. Kline was also believed to be in possession of a firearm.

Hardy County Sheriff’s deputies located Kline’s vehicle near the state line near Mathias, WV. Officials report that Kline began driving erratically, attempting to crash pursuing deputies. Deputies pursued Kline for nearly 20 minutes, traveling toward Moorefield.

Officers of the Moorefield Police Department assisted Hardy County Sheriff’s deputies by attempting to utilize spike strips to disable Kline’s vehicle near Route 55 just outside of Moorefield. Kline maneuvered his vehicle, avoiding the spike strips and swerving towards MPD officers before striking the guardrail.

The pursuit continued into Moorefield via Winchester Avenue before turning onto 220 South Main Street. Pursuit speeds on 220 South Main Street exceeded 60 mph, according to MPD.

Officers pursued Kline to Beans Lane where his estranged girlfriend resides before pulling back onto 220 South. Officials say Kline again attempted to strike a Hardy County deputy’s vehicle.

Kline then continued to travel out of Moorefield, leading Hardy County deputies and West Virginia State Police on a nearly 5-mile pursuit to his former employer’s business before turning around and traveling back to Moorefield.

During the return pursuit to Moorefield, officials say Kline continued his efforts to crash pursuing deputies and began waving a firearm from within the vehicle.

As Kline entered Moorefield city limits, Moorefield police officers again attempted to spike strip Kline’s vehicle at which time he swerved towards officers nearly striking them. Officers then opened fire on Kline’s vehicle disabling it, ending in a crash.

Kline was not injured in the gunfire and was taken into custody before being transported to Grant Memorial Hospital from injuries sustained in the crash. A .380 caliber handgun was recovered from the vehicle.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Moorefield Police Department and the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office.

