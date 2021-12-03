Nice start to weekend, becoming cooler

FRIDAY: A nice evening but still chilly with temperatures in the 50s. Mostly clear as we go through the evening. Staying mostly clear overnight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SATURDAY: A nice start to the day but cool with temperatures in the 40s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and mild. Temperatures will rise into the upper 50s to low 60s. A beautiful start to the weekend! Becoming chilly quickly for the evening with temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures dropping more tonight as cold front swings through. We’ll keep partly cloudy skies with temperatures ultimately in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY: A chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 30s. Much different with temperatures today. Temperatures will only rise into the mid to upper 40s so chilly all day. A mix of sun and clouds for most of the day. A chilly evening with partly cloudy skies and temperatures staying in the 40s. Skies becoming mostly cloudy out ahead of our next system. Temperatures in West Virginia will dip into the upper 30s, with the Valley holding in the low 40s.

MONDAY: Chilly to start the morning with temperatures in the 40s. A cold front will pass through our area today. Like the past few fronts, there will not be much rain if any associated with it. Staying partly cloudy with a few scattered showers for the Allegheny Mountains, while only a spotty shower or two makes it into the Valley. A mild day overall with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Windy for the day as we will have winds sustained in the 10-20 mph range with wind gusts up to 30 mph in the Valley, 40 mph in West Virginia especially along the Allegheny Front. Winds subside for Monday night. Partly cloudy skies are expected with temperatures taking a big hit. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: A cold start to the day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 30s. Staying cold throughout the day with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Our next system arrives Tuesday night, bringing a mix of rain and snow showers for our West Virginia locations. Rain showers for the Valley overnight. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and chilly to start with temperatures in the 30s. Our next cold front passes with a mix of rain and snow showers for West Virginia to start, changing to all rain showers. The Valley will only see rain showers for the day. Stay tuned because there could be changes with the timing and precipitation. Temperatures in the low to mid 40s for highs. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Chilly to start the day with temperatures in the 30s. Mostly cloudy and staying chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Staying mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Chilly to start the day with more clouds than sun. Partly cloudy by the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

