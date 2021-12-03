Saturdays in December offering holiday festivities in downtown Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Staunton Downtown Development Association (SDDA) is offering a trip down memory lane.

You can see toys, new and old, on display at Santa’s Workshop in a building on New Street right next to the R.R. Smith Center.

It’s part of all kinds of downtown festivities that include the jolly old elf, strolling holiday characters, musicians, and a Winter Market.

It’s all happening the first three Saturdays in December.

More information is available on the SDDA website.

