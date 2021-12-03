Several holiday parades return to the Valley this weekend

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A number of holiday parades will take place across the Valley this weekend, which are expected to draw large crowds after many were not held last year due to the pandemic.

Each town in Shenandoah County will host parades this weekend. Woodstock will host a tree lighting and the largest holiday parade of the county towns on Friday night starting at 5:30 p.m.

“We were so disappointed last year not to be able to do it and I can feel the excitement already. I know it’s gonna be a big deal for people to get to experience a small town hometown Christmas parade and the music and the lights,” said Katie Mercer, director of events and marketing for the town of Woodstock.

In addition to a choir and the mayor’s tree lighting, the parade will also unveil a mosaic mural created by the Valley Educational Center for the Creative Arts that will be displayed at the Woodstock Café.

Organizers expect between 1,000 and 2,000 people in downtown Woodstock for the celebration.

Across the rest of the county, Edinburg will host its parade on Thursday night, while New Market and Strasburg will hold theirs on Saturday at 5 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Toms Brook will host a parade on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

New Market will hold a drive-thru parade for the second year in a row. Organizers said the reverse parade was very popular last year.

“Instead of the floats coming to you, you just drive on through the parade. You get to stay in your warm car and enjoy all the wonderful lights that we have in the community park because we started doing that last year we have lights on lots of the trees and we’ve expanded that this year too,” said Amber Smoot, director of events and marketing for the town of New Market.

Around 500 cars drove through the New Market holiday parade last year.

“We always strive for that super community feel. We want people to come and have a good time and offer something to our citizens and then our surrounding friends and neighbors to come and enjoy and see New Market as a place they want to be,” Smoot said.

There are also several parades in Rockingham County this weekend. Dayton and Elkton holding parades on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Grottoes will hold its parade on Sunday at 5 p.m.

