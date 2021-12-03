Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office reports recent string of larcenies

EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help regarding a series of recent larcenies from vehicles.

It was reported that on November 25, 2021, at approximately 4 p.m., an individual entered vehicles, in the area of the 21000 block of Senedo Road west of Edinburg.

The video shown below contains footage of one incident. It is unknown if a car was waiting for the suspect or if they continued walking.

If you have any information or see anything suspicious in your neighborhood, please contact the sheriff’s office at (540) 459-6100.

The sheriff’s office asks that everyone not leave information in the comments in the Facebook post linked above that may lead to identifying or the whereabouts of the suspect.

