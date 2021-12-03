Teens struggle to socialize, engage in post-online learning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Navigating a busy hallway at Madison Memorial High School is the last thing on most students’ minds.

“They are struggling,” said school psychologist Deb Conway. “The anxiety has spiked. It’s really hard to see that in kids.”

Conway says there’s a range of anxiety students are experiencing from social to school anxiety. Other students are also dealing with depression.

School psychologists say months of learning at home has stunted social skills now that students are back in the classroom.

“When some of these kids were last in school, they were in 7th grade and then they were isolated for two years,” said Conway. “There’s a lot of learning that happens in two years, especially social learning.”

Marques Flowers, the Dean of Students at Madison Memorial, says most kids are still getting familiar with socializing with one another.

“Half the students in our school have not been high school students before,” said Flowers.

Teachers report that teens are withdrawn or slow to engage with one another. Staff say when students do interact they struggle with conflict resolution.

“I think small things escalate into big things really quickly,” said Flowers. “There is a heightened kind of apprehension, anxiety, and tension for students in particular when interacting and handling conflict with one another.”

Administrators say building a sense of community can help students reacclimate and grow more comfortable.

Flowers says school activities, like attending sporting events or musicals, can also help create community.

“We want them to not only feel connected to their school, but to their learning and to each other,” he said.

Anthony Ward, the school’s Restorative Justice Coach, is working to allow students a space to share their opinions on social justice issues.

“When kids feel seen and when kids feel heard, there’s an academic connection to academic success,” said Ward. “It’s a byproduct of that.”

Teachers are encouraged to allow time for social and emotional learning so that kids can feel safe and comfortable in their classrooms.

“It’s been a tough two years and a continuing process that we’re trying to get through,” said Conway.

