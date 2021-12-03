Advertisement

UVA School of Law: Supply chain issues create breeding ground for scammers

(FILE)
(FILE)(KCRG)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Make sure you double check where you’re purchasing products from this holiday season. Scammers are on the prowl.

Naomi Cahn, a professor at the University of Virginia School of Law, says supply chain issues have accustomed people to be more lenient when it comes to delivery times. Scammers will try to take advantage of these delay.

If you are being scammed, you may not receive a package you ordered at all.

It’s important to check the source, and don’t believe the listing if it looks too good to be true.

“If possible, use a credit card because credit cards offer some protection against fraudulent charges,” Cahn said.

If you believe you have been scammed, report it to your credit card company or bank immediately.

You can also report it to the Better Business Bureau to be added to its scam tracker.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

TFC Poultry has experienced increased demand for its products due to increased domestic demand...
Gov. Northam announces poultry processor to establish first East Coast operation in Winchester
Runaway Juvenile from Staunton area.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s office seeks assistance in finding runaway juvenile
Virginia Tech fans change UVA football stadium name to "Lane Stadium North" on Google
Virginia Tech fans edit Scott Stadium name on Google
Mendenhall guided the Cavaliers to the 2019 Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division...
Bronco Mendenhall to step down as Virginia football coach
Health experts in the two-state region are keeping an eye out for the new omicron strain of the...
Omicron hits U.S. and likely soon the Valley, state health experts say

Latest News

Virginia's House of Delegates, photo AP
Virginia GOP completes sweep of elections with House win
Christmas in Stanley happening this weekend
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office reports recent string of larcenies
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,598 Friday
Brown is facing other charges, including strangulation and grand larceny, according to MRRJ...
Suspects in Khaleesi case extradited to Virginia