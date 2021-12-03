Advertisement

Virginia GOP completes sweep of elections with House win

Virginia's House of Delegates, photo AP
Virginia's House of Delegates, photo AP
By Associated Press and Ben Finley
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A three-judge panel overseeing a recount in a close Virginia Beach state House race has upheld the Republican candidate’s victory.

The decision on Friday reaffirms the GOP’s takeover of the chamber. The certified results from the Nov. 2 election showed Republicans leading in 52 districts out of 100.

After Democrats requested recounts in two races, that left open the remote possibility of a 50-50 split. The second recount is still expected to proceed next week.

But Democrats no longer have a shot at undoing the GOP’s majority after the judges certified that Republican Karen Greenhalgh had won the 85th House District.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TFC Poultry has experienced increased demand for its products due to increased domestic demand...
Gov. Northam announces poultry processor to establish first East Coast operation in Winchester
Runaway Juvenile from Staunton area.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s office seeks assistance in finding runaway juvenile
Virginia Tech fans change UVA football stadium name to "Lane Stadium North" on Google
Virginia Tech fans edit Scott Stadium name on Google
Mendenhall guided the Cavaliers to the 2019 Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division...
Bronco Mendenhall to step down as Virginia football coach
Health experts in the two-state region are keeping an eye out for the new omicron strain of the...
Omicron hits U.S. and likely soon the Valley, state health experts say

Latest News

Sen. Tim Kaine (FILE)
Sen. Kaine on Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health
Elections officials and representatives from both parties in Virginia Beach are expected to...
Virginia House control in balance as vote recount begins
Ben Cline speaking with WHSV News on Tuesday, Nov. 23 about vaccine mandates.
Valley representative seeks change regarding nationwide vaccine mandate
Rep. Abigail Spanberger Interview
Rep. Spanberger touts veteran-specific benefits of spending bills at virtual town hall