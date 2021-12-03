VSP investigating single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police report that at 1:35 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash.

A Toyota Corolla traveling in the 1000 block of Pike Church Road ran off the road and overturned.

There is at least one person injured, according to VSP. The crash remains under investigation.

