Advertisement

Bridgewater College students advocate for women’s rights

Women at Work
Women at Work(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -A student-run organization at Bridgewater College is working to support women in the Valley and beyond.

Founded in 2019, Women at Work is a group that raises awareness of women’s issues in the community.

The club recently held its annual event “Walk a Mile in Their Shoes” to stand with victims of domestic violence. The event featured opening remarks from First Step, a local organization that provides free services for survivors of relationship abuse.

The one-mile walk was organized by Beth Gaver, president of Women at Work.

“I’ve always been interested in women’s issues, based on personal experience along with the experiences of family and friends. When I got to college, I felt the need to research women’s issues and take action,” said Gaver.

The group focuses on making a positive change through community advocacy.

More information on Women at Work can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown is facing other charges, including strangulation and grand larceny, according to MRRJ...
Suspects in Khaleesi case extradited to Virginia
TFC Poultry has experienced increased demand for its products due to increased domestic demand...
Gov. Northam announces poultry processor to establish first East Coast operation in Winchester
Runaway Juvenile from Staunton area.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office: Runaway juvenile found safe
Virginia Tech fans change UVA football stadium name to "Lane Stadium North" on Google
Virginia Tech fans edit Scott Stadium name on Google
Health experts in the two-state region are keeping an eye out for the new omicron strain of the...
Omicron hits U.S. and likely soon the Valley, state health experts say

Latest News

JMU swimming and diving
JMU athletes reflect on another shortened season
The Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA has partnered with a Advocates for Valley Animals, a local...
RHSPCA holding silent auction for Community Cat Program
Evening Forecast 12-3-21
Evening Forecast 12-3-21
Colder weather can bring heating dangers, experts warn
Colder weather can bring heating dangers, experts warn