Cooling down for Sunday

SATURDAY: Becoming chilly quickly for the evening with temperatures in the 40s. Temperatures dropping more tonight as cold front swings through. We’ll keep partly cloudy skies with temperatures ultimately in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY: A chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 30s. Much different with temperatures today. Temperatures will only rise into the upper 40s to low 50s. A mix of sun and clouds for most of the day. A chilly evening with partly cloudy skies and temperatures staying in the 40s. Partly cloudy overnight with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

MONDAY: Chilly to start the morning with temperatures in the 40s. A cold front will pass through our area today. Like the past few fronts, there will not be much rain if any associated with it. Increasing clouds throughout the day with a few scattered showers across the area. Not everyone sees rain. A mild day overall with highs in the low to mid 60s. Windy for the day as we will have winds sustained in the 10-25 mph range with wind gusts up to 35 mph in the Valley, 45 mph in West Virginia especially along the Allegheny Front. Some upslope snow showers by the evening for the Allegheny Mountains.

A chilly and breezy Monday evening with temperatures rapidly dropping as another cold front passes. Temperatures in the 40s and 50s for the evening, with temperatures ultimately dropping into the low to mid 20s. Clouds will begin to decrease in the evening with partly cloudy skies overnight.

TUESDAY: A cold start to the day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 30s. Staying cold throughout the day with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

Our next system arrives Tuesday overnight and brings a mix of precipitation across our area. The track of this system is yet to be determined, but will be critical in determining rain or snow. For the Allegheny Mountains, snow showers are expected regardless of the position of the low pressure system. A northern track would mean less snow showers and more rain showers for much of the area. If that track is farther south, we could see some snow showers for our area. As of right now, it appears any snow won’t result in much except in the Alleghenies. This would be our first notable snow falling widespread this season, but at most, we could expect a trace to 1″ of snow widespread. A lot could change with this system, so stay tuned as we will have more details leading up to the event.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and chilly to start with temperatures in the 30s. Depending on the track of our next system, expect rain and snow showers for the area. All snow for the Allegheny Mountains. A cold day overall with highs in the low to mid 40s. Precipitation wraps up Wednesday evening, with temperatures tanking into the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Chilly to start the day with temperatures in the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds and staying chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. More clouds overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Chilly to start the day with more clouds than sun. Partly cloudy by the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.