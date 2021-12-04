Destination Downtown Waynesboro to host first annual Holiday Market

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro is having its first Holiday Market this Saturday. Destination Downtown Waynesboro is sponsoring the event.

The Main Street Alley will be filled with local artisans and vendors. Entertainment and food trucks will be in the Lumos Plaza.

Destination Downtown Waynesboro President Sarah Severs says it’s a great way to celebrate the season and to get people downtown to support merchants.

“We’ve got a lot of restaurants. We’ve got a lot of great stores and new stores are opening all the time. Plus we have museums and we’ve got the local theater,” Severs said. “It’s just a fun place to be.”

Santa is expected to make an appearance in the afternoon, and you can buy the very first Waynesboro ornament.

The Waynesboro Holiday Market is Saturday, December 4, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

