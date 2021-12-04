Advertisement

Gameday Coverage: No. 3 JMU dominates SLU in second round of FCS Playoffs

James Madison QB Cole Johnson accounted for six total touchdowns Saturday. (Photo Courtesy: JMU Athletics)(WHSV - JMU Athletics)
By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 3 seed James Madison football team defeated Southeastern Louisiana, 59-20, Saturday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium in the second round of the FCS Playoffs.

JMU quarterback Cole Johnson accounted for six total touchdowns in the victory. He threw for 321 yards and five scores while adding 44 yards and a TD on the ground.

James Madison will host No. 6 seed Montana in the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs. The game will be played either Friday or Saturday of next week. An announcement is expected late Saturday night.

