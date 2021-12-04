H.S. Football State Semifinals

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from high school football state semifinals on December 4.

Class 1

Riverheads defeated Essex 56-12 in the Class 1 State Semifinal. Cayden Cook-Cash recorded three touchdowns for the Gladiators in the first quarter.

The Gladiators advance to their seventh straight Class 1 State Championship where they face Galax for the third consecutive season. The game will be held at Salem City Stadium next Saturday (12/10) at 4:30 p.m.

Class 2

King William beat Central 38-29 in the Class 2 State Semifinal. Star players Isaiah Dyer and Ashton Baker stepped up for the Falcons but Central was unable to overcome the Cavaliers.

King William faces Graham at Salem City Stadium next Saturday (12/10) at 12 p.m.

