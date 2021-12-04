JMU athletes reflect on another shortened season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University Athletics recently moved from the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) to the Sun Belt Conference. The realignment will allow JMU to compete at the highest level of college football.

However, the move comes at a cost for student-athletes after the Dukes were barred from competing for CAA titles this season.

“When we first got the news, we couldn’t believe it,” said redshirt sophomore soccer player Rodrigo Robles.

“It was really upsetting and frustrating,” added junior diver Felicity Ryan.

In a movement dubbed “Athletes Unite,” the Dukes came together to fight for the chance to compete for conference titles. The campaign gained traction on social media but the CAA presidents remained firm in their decision.

Winter sports recently kicked off in Harrisonburg and the Dukes are uniting once again, this time to readjust expectations for the season. The Dukes will be unable to use conference competition to earn spots the NCAA tournament. However, the student-athletes continue to strive for excellence in the classroom and on the playing field.

“I’ve spent more time on academics this year than I have in the past, yet I am as focused as ever on the track. I still want to run a personal best,” said redshirt sophomore track and field athlete Bethany Biggi.

“We have always been close but this time has brought us even closer together,” added redshirt senior track and field athlete Skyla Davidson.

After the COVID-19 pandemic halted competition last year, the Dukes are making the best of another shortened season. By sticking together and prioritizing their well-being, JMU student-athletes are gearing up for another successful winter schedule on and off the playing field.

