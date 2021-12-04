Advertisement

Musicians perform Christmas, country favorites at Care Center of New Market

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Residents at the Care Center of New Market had quite a treat on Friday night.

Musicians Liz Heavner, Charlie Lam, and Randy Poehler stopped by the center to sing Christmas, country, and oldies favorites, which brought a big smile to those who live there.

“We do a variety of music. Something that maybe triggers their memories from the old days, like Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash,” Heavner said.

Heavner and Lam love to perform at churches, nursing homes, the Harrisonburg Farmers Market, and sometimes special events.

They especially love to perform at the Care Center of New Market so much that they would stop by once a month but because of the pandemic, they had to put that on pause for some time. They were finally allowed to come back in November.

“Oh my goodness. My favorite part? It’s the people,” Heavner said. “Their expressions and their eyes. I think music is something that’s a universal language you know. Even though we’re up here playing for them, it really blesses us because we can see the emotion on their faces and it just warms your soul.”

“It’s my favorite gig to come down here. It’s a blessing to me,” Lam said. “There’s nothing I’d rather do than come and play for these people.”

Everchanging COVID-19 guidelines have made it hard to perform regularly, but the musicians said they just take it one month at a time.

