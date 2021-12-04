One man arrested after car crashes into home

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A 25-year-old man was arrested Saturday after crashing into a home on the 300 block of Rockingham Dr. around 4 a.m.

Harrisonburg Police say Adam Hensley lost control of his car. He was charged with driving under the influence.

There were three people in the car. Two passengers were taken to Sentara RMH to be treated for minor injuries.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department reports there was no major structural damage to the building.

