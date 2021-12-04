Advertisement

One man arrested after car crashes into home

Car into structure on Rockingham Drive in Harrisonburg.
Car into structure on Rockingham Drive in Harrisonburg.(Harrisonburg Fire Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A 25-year-old man was arrested Saturday after crashing into a home on the 300 block of Rockingham Dr. around 4 a.m.

Harrisonburg Police say Adam Hensley lost control of his car. He was charged with driving under the influence.

There were three people in the car. Two passengers were taken to Sentara RMH to be treated for minor injuries.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department reports there was no major structural damage to the building.

