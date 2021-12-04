RHSPCA holding silent auction for Community Cat Program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA has partnered with a Advocates for Valley Animals, a local animal advocacy group, to hold a silent auction.

All the money raised goes to the SPCA’s Community Cat Program, which safely spays and neuters outdoor cats brought to the shelter.

“Our mission in general is to help homeless animals in the community anyway that we can and we think fundraising for spay/neuter surgeries is a critical piece to helping animals in our communities,” said Melinda See, co-founder of Advocates for Valley Animals.

Auction items include a number of decorated trees and donated items like grilling kits and JMU basketball tickets.

You can bid in the ‘Festival of Trees’ silent auction in person at the RHSPCA or online.

Saturday is the final day to bid on items.

Winning bidders will be informed over the weekend and can pick up their items on Monday.

