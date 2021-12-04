Advertisement

Starlink satellites spotted in SW VA sky Friday night

Courtesy Vicky Reynolds
Courtesy Vicky Reynolds(Vicky Reynolds)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:44 PM EST
(WDBJ) - It would have been cool if they were aliens. Not this time, though.

SpaceX was at it again this week, launching 48 Starlink satellites and two BlackSky spacecraft from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Falcon 9 launched the group at 6:12 p.m. EST Thursday, leading to multiple sightings and WDBJ7 viewer photos Friday.

Courtesy Brenda Isaacs
Courtesy Brenda Isaacs(Brenda Isaacs)

The Starlink satellite missions are geared toward eventually providing more widespread internet access throughout the globe.

Read more on how the Starlink launches have already benefitted hometowns throughout the region and earlier sightings.

More about SpaceX and their launches can be found by visiting the company’s website.

