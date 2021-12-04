Advertisement

Virginia felon sentenced for having guns, witness tampering

Gavel
Gavel
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A federal prosecutor’s office says a Virginia man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for possessing multiple firearms and trying to make arrangements to kill witnesses set to testify against him.

The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Virginia says 32-year-old Adonis Marquis Perry, a five-time convicted felon, was sentenced on Friday on multiple charges.

According to court documents, Perry took pictures of himself holding a variety of firearms.

After his arrest at a traffic stop, prosecutors say he spent the next seven months making recorded calls from the jail to try to control a witness who was in the car during the traffic stop.

