Vito’s expands with new Italian Market in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A popular Valley restaurant has expanded, but not with another restaurant location. Instead, it’s bringing an authentic Italian market to the Friendly City.

Vito’s Italian Kitchen now has Vito’s Italian Market open right next door to its Harrisonburg location. Owners Katharine Corgan and Vito Pellerito hope it brings something new and vibrant to town.

“We wanted it to give you the feel of an authentic Italian market, which to Vito is a taste of home. He grew up in Sicily,” Corgan said. “When we travel to New York or New Jersey, we always go to the Italian Markets. Even Northern Virginia has some amazing Italian markets and we love to go because it’s the experience. All the foods all the flavors.”

The market has holiday treats, wine, crackers, specialty chocolates. “Too much to cover,” Corgan said. They also have take-and-bake dinners and salads.

“For me being a mom of two, its easy for me to just come in and pick up a meal and obviously it being Italian is a huge selling point,” Shannon Davenport, a market customer, said.

Corgan said she and Pellerito swore they would not open another restaurant location, but the market was different and like an expansion of the kitchen.

“We try to keep up with our customers and what they want, and this is what they wanted. Here we’re able to display the food,” she said. “When we finally received all the product and filled the shelves with the colorful products, that’s when the whole place came to life. We were just so happy to see how colorful and vibrant it feels in here.”

A majority of the products in the market are sourced from Italy.

“Anytime I’ve been in here, I’ve seen a lot of Italians in here like, ‘Thank goodness,’” Davenport said. “This is something this town has been missing for so long.”

The market also has an Italian deli, but it is not open just yet. Corgan said they hope to have it open by Christmas.

Once open, customers will be able to buy meats and cheeses and order sandwiches.

