Advertisement

Crozet Winter Brews Festival returns

Drinks at the Crozet Winter Brews Festival
Drinks at the Crozet Winter Brews Festival
By Madison McNamee
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -The Crozet Winter Brews Festival is back, and it’s bringing big business for breweries all around.

This is the third year of the festival after taking a break last year due to the pandemic, but breweries and cideries were eager to come out again. More than 30 different drinks are featured from 17 different breweries.

All of the proceeds from ticket sales go to benefit the Crozet Park.

“We love our community,” event director, Ewa Harr said. “We love our local breweries and cideries and it’s just really nice to bring everyone together and have a good time.”

This festival is only once a year, so if you missed it this time, you will have to wait until next winter to attend.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Brown is facing other charges, including strangulation and grand larceny, according to MRRJ...
Suspects in Khaleesi case extradited to Virginia
VSP investigating single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County
Tyler Rendon Jr. died from COVID in February.
Parents grieve loss of 3-month-old son to COVID-19
Elkton neighbors voice railroad crossing concerns
Elkton neighbors voice railroad crossing concerns
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago

Latest News

DIGITAL EXTRA: TJ's Three Takeaways - SE Louisiana at JMU (12/4/21)
DIGITAL EXTRA: TJ's Three Takeaways - SE Louisiana at JMU (12/4/21)
H.S. Football State Semifinals
A burn ban remains in effect for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County until Monday, December 6th,...
Rockingham County fire officials explain extended burn ban
FCS Playoffs: SLU 20, JMU 59 - Dec. 4, 2021