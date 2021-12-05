Advertisement

Divest UVA hosts rally near UVA Rotunda and Madison Hall

Divest UVA hosts rally near UVA Rotunda and Madison Hall
Divest UVA hosts rally near UVA Rotunda and Madison Hall(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A rally was held at the University of Virginia on Saturday, December 4.

Divest UVA is a coalition of students, alumni, and organizations demanding the university not to invest in alleged use of fossil fuels like gas or coal.

“The university has an action plan to lower its carbon emissions and other forms of climate mitigation on grounds. However, it’s still financially supporting the fossil fuel industry, which is the largest source of the climate crisis,” Aayusha Khanal, one of the event’s organizers said.

The group collected 1,300 commitments from students, faculty, and alumni to refuse donating to the university until it meets their demands.

“We first hope for transparency, first and foremost, that’s the most important step in any right direction in our opinion, for the university to have full transparency both on their investments and their future investment plans,” rally attendee, Emilie Bidgoli said.

Divest UVA is hoping UVIMCO, the university’s investment management company, will release information on exactly how much or how little UVA invests in fossil fuels.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Brown is facing other charges, including strangulation and grand larceny, according to MRRJ...
Suspects in Khaleesi case extradited to Virginia
VSP investigating single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County
Tyler Rendon Jr. died from COVID in February.
Parents grieve loss of 3-month-old son to COVID-19
Elkton neighbors voice railroad crossing concerns
Elkton neighbors voice railroad crossing concerns
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago

Latest News

DIGITAL EXTRA: TJ's Three Takeaways - SE Louisiana at JMU (12/4/21)
DIGITAL EXTRA: TJ's Three Takeaways - SE Louisiana at JMU (12/4/21)
Drinks at the Crozet Winter Brews Festival
Crozet Winter Brews Festival returns
H.S. Football State Semifinals
A burn ban remains in effect for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County until Monday, December 6th,...
Rockingham County fire officials explain extended burn ban