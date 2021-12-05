Advertisement

Governor Northam announces removal of Lee statue pedestal, transfer land to City

Work at the site is expected to begin Monday, Dec. 6, and the removal process is expected to be complete by Dec. 31.(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In an announcement on Sunday, Governor Ralph Northam announced the removal of the pedestal that displayed the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

This removal is part of an agreement reached with the City of Richmond to transfer the state-owned land to the City. The Commonwealth will disassemble and store the pedestal until the next steps have been determined.

Governor Northam spoke more about the pedestal’s removal.

“This land is in the middle of Richmond, and Richmonders will determine the future of this space,” Governor Northam said. “The Commonwealth will remove the pedestal and we anticipate a safe removal and a successful conclusion to this project.”

Work at the site is expected to begin Monday, Dec. 6, and the removal process is expected to be complete by Dec. 31.

In a press release, the Office of the Governor says if the 1887 time capsule is recovered during the disassembly process, it will remain under the control of the Commonwealth and will be removed for preservation.

